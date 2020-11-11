Teradyne Inc. (TER) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.14M in the recent 3 months

Teradyne Inc. (TER) is priced at $98.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $102.00 and reached a high price of $102.0729, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $101.53. The stock touched a low price of $97.48.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Roy Vallee to Retire from Teradyne’s Board of Directors in 2021. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced today that Roy Vallee, Teradyne Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees, will retire from the Board effective at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders that is expected to be held in May 2021. Mr. Vallee will serve out the remainder of his term as Chair and the Board will elect a new Chair following the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. You can read further details here

Teradyne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.62 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $42.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) full year performance was 53.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teradyne Inc. shares are logging -7.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.87 and $105.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1963513 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teradyne Inc. (TER) recorded performance in the market was 43.94%, having the revenues showcasing 9.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.15B, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Teradyne Inc. (TER)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Teradyne Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.82, with a change in the price was noted +15.40. In a similar fashion, Teradyne Inc. posted a movement of +18.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,130,678 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TER is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.32%, alongside a boost of 53.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.48% during last recorded quarter.