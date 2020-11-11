Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Revlon Inc. (REV) was up 47.24%

At the end of the latest market close, Revlon Inc. (REV) was valued at $5.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.30 while reaching the peak value of $13.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.11. The stock current value is $8.79.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Conversion Labs Appoints WEX CFO and Former Revlon CFO, Roberto Simon, to Board of Directors. Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB) (OTCQB: CVLBD), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has appointed Roberto Simon to its board of directors and as the chair of its audit committee. Following his appointment, the board now has eight members, with six serving as independent directors. You can read further details here

Revlon Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.20 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

Revlon Inc. (REV) full year performance was -59.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revlon Inc. shares are logging -65.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $25.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18283471 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revlon Inc. (REV) recorded performance in the market was -58.96%, having the revenues showcasing 3.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 490.75M, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Revlon Inc. (REV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revlon Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.29, with a change in the price was noted -1.41. In a similar fashion, Revlon Inc. posted a movement of -13.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 401,766 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Raw Stochastic average of Revlon Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Revlon Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.66%, alongside a downfall of -59.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 69.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 32.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.05% during last recorded quarter.