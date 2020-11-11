Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was down -1.63%

At the end of the latest market close, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was valued at $38.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $40.45 while reaching the peak value of $40.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.46. The stock current value is $38.05.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a discussion with Angela Hwang, Group President, Biopharmaceuticals Group, at the 2nd Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. EST. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Pfizer Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.99 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $27.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) full year performance was 4.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pfizer Inc. shares are logging -9.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.88 and $41.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19018421 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) recorded performance in the market was -1.28%, having the revenues showcasing 0.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.88B, as it employees total of 88300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Pfizer Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.69, with a change in the price was noted +5.03. In a similar fashion, Pfizer Inc. posted a movement of +15.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,624,564 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFE is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Technical breakdown of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Raw Stochastic average of Pfizer Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pfizer Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.40%, alongside a boost of 4.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.91% during last recorded quarter.