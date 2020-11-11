Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) market price of $23.41 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). It is currently valued at $23.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.00, after setting-off with the price of $25.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.38 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $26.49.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, REPAY to Present at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30am ET. You can read further details here

Repay Holdings Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.93 on 06/25/20, with the lowest value was $10.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) full year performance was 84.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Repay Holdings Corporation shares are logging -16.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.69 and $27.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2509103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) recorded performance in the market was 59.80%, having the revenues showcasing -2.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B, as it employees total of 243 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.93. In a similar fashion, Repay Holdings Corporation posted a movement of -7.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 859,863 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RPAY is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical breakdown of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Repay Holdings Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.46%, alongside a boost of 84.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.46% during last recorded quarter.