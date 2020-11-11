Recent Change of 8.01% in the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is priced at $3.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.80 and reached a high price of $3.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.87. The stock touched a low price of $2.80.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, Benitec Biopharma Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or “the Company”), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,225,806 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at an effective offering price of $3.10 per share of common stock. In addition, the Company also announced that the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option to purchase 483,870 additional shares of its common stock. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Benitec Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.41 on 02/07/20, with the lowest value was $2.55 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/20.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) full year performance was -66.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -82.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.55 and $17.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1468924 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) recorded performance in the market was -59.48%, having the revenues showcasing -62.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.17M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Analysts verdict on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Benitec Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.00, with a change in the price was noted -5.20. In a similar fashion, Benitec Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -62.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 80,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTC is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Benitec Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Benitec Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.74%, alongside a downfall of -66.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.99% during last recorded quarter.