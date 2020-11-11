Recent Change of -2.75% in the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is priced at $8.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.52 and reached a high price of $9.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.07. The stock touched a low price of $8.51.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Surface Oncology Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration for SRF388 to Treat Liver Cancer. Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to SRF388 for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer, who have been previously treated with standard therapies, such as vascular endothelial growth factor targeted agents and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) blockade. You can read further details here

Surface Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 10/14/20, with the lowest value was $1.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) full year performance was 459.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surface Oncology Inc. shares are logging -13.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 539.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 918445 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) recorded performance in the market was 382.45%, having the revenues showcasing 52.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 390.74M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Surface Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.80, with a change in the price was noted +4.41. In a similar fashion, Surface Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +95.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 911,695 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SURF is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Surface Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Surface Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 382.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 252.92%, alongside a boost of 459.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.44% during last recorded quarter.