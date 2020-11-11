Morgan Stanley (MS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 11.86M

Morgan Stanley (MS) is priced at $56.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.59 and reached a high price of $56.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $55.75. The stock touched a low price of $54.895.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, The Carlyle Group Acquires Leading Pet Health and Nutrition Provider Manna Pro Products from Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. The Carlyle Group today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Manna Pro Products (“Manna Pro”) from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. You can read further details here

Morgan Stanley had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.57 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $27.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Morgan Stanley (MS) full year performance was 13.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morgan Stanley shares are logging -2.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.20 and $57.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2162133 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morgan Stanley (MS) recorded performance in the market was 9.06%, having the revenues showcasing 6.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.84B, as it employees total of 63051 workers.

Morgan Stanley (MS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.26, with a change in the price was noted +8.20. In a similar fashion, Morgan Stanley posted a movement of +17.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,579,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MS is recording 6.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.55.

Morgan Stanley (MS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Morgan Stanley, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.72%, alongside a boost of 13.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.43% during last recorded quarter.