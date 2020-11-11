Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.80

At the end of the latest market close, Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) was valued at $2.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.16 while reaching the peak value of $2.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.06. The stock current value is $2.25.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Marathon Patent Group Announces Purchase of Additional 10,000 S-19 Pro Miners from Bitmain. Upon Delivery and Full Installation, the Company’s Mining Operations Will Include 23,560 Next Generation Miners, Making it the Largest Self-Miner in North America with a Total Hashrate of 2.56 EH/s. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Marathon Patent Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.25 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) full year performance was 76.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are logging -57.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 538.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $5.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1820449 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) recorded performance in the market was 148.47%, having the revenues showcasing -38.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.60M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marathon Patent Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.12, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, Marathon Patent Group Inc. posted a movement of +103.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,200,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Patent Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 148.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 196.35%, alongside a boost of 76.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.66% during last recorded quarter.