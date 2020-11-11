Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 10.07%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), which is $35.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.38 after opening rate of $33.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.70 before closing at $33.61.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Highwoods Sells $127.5M of Greensboro and Memphis Assets. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has sold non-core properties in Greensboro and Memphis for combined gross proceeds of $127.5 million. The sold properties include 7023 Albert Pick Road, a 49,500 square foot property, a three-building office portfolio in Greensboro that comprises 292,400 square feet, and a medical office building portfolio in Greensboro and Memphis that comprises 284,700 square feet. These properties were a combined 91.3% occupied upon closing and were projected to generate approximately $8.8 million of annual cash and GAAP net operating income in 2020. You can read further details here

Highwoods Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.76 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $25.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) full year performance was -23.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Highwoods Properties Inc. shares are logging -33.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.10 and $52.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1673669 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) recorded performance in the market was -27.87%, having the revenues showcasing -11.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.86B, as it employees total of 431 workers.

Analysts verdict on Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Highwoods Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.78, with a change in the price was noted -3.32. In a similar fashion, Highwoods Properties Inc. posted a movement of -8.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 916,391 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIW is recording 1.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Highwoods Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Highwoods Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.25%, alongside a downfall of -23.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.20% during last recorded quarter.