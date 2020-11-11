Here is why Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.83%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX), which is $2.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.21 after opening rate of $1.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.72 before closing at $1.82.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, CORRECTION — Vaccinex to Present Additional SIGNAL Data at Huntington Study Group 2020 Medical Conference. SIGNAL Phase 2 trial data continue to support cognitive benefit and reduced brain atrophy with pepinemab treatment in Huntington’s disease. You can read further details here

Vaccinex Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.23 on 01/27/20, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/20.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) full year performance was -57.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vaccinex Inc. shares are logging -81.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $12.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12295605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) recorded performance in the market was -52.58%, having the revenues showcasing -58.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.06M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.11, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, Vaccinex Inc. posted a movement of -34.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,034,791 in trading volumes.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vaccinex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vaccinex Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.99%, alongside a downfall of -57.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.33% during last recorded quarter.