Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.91

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) is priced at $5.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.49 and reached a high price of $5.635, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.49. The stock touched a low price of $5.14.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Zai Lab Partner Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and Overall Survival Benefit Compared to Placebo Plus Chemotherapy in Front-Line Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer. All three efficacy endpoints in the global Phase 2 FIGHT trial met pre-specified statistical significance• Median progression-free survival (PFS) improved from 7.4 months in the placebo arm to 9.5 months in the bemarituzumab arm. Hazard ratio (HR) 0.68 (95% CI: 0.44-1.04) p=0.073• Median overall survival (OS) improved from 12.9 months to not reached. HR 0.58 (95% CI: 0.35-0.95) p=0.027• Overall response rate (ORR) improved by 13% (p=0.106). You can read further details here

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.34 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) full year performance was 36.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -27.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $7.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1577419 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) recorded performance in the market was 16.34%, having the revenues showcasing 11.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.22M, as it employees total of 87 workers.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.25, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +21.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 479,158 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FPRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.88%, alongside a boost of 36.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.48% during last recorded quarter.