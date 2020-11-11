First Republic Bank (FRC) market price of $134.84 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, First Republic Bank (FRC) was valued at $137.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $137.52 while reaching the peak value of $138.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $134.22. The stock current value is $134.84.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, First Republic Bank to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:. You can read further details here

First Republic Bank had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $142.14 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $70.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

First Republic Bank (FRC) full year performance was 22.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Republic Bank shares are logging -5.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $70.06 and $142.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1430756 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Republic Bank (FRC) recorded performance in the market was 14.81%, having the revenues showcasing 12.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.84B, as it employees total of 5197 workers.

Analysts verdict on First Republic Bank (FRC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 114.87, with a change in the price was noted +23.98. In a similar fashion, First Republic Bank posted a movement of +21.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 783,578 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRC is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Republic Bank in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Republic Bank, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.88%, alongside a boost of 22.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.97% during last recorded quarter.