Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 605.34K

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is priced at $40.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $44.24 and reached a high price of $46.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $42.60. The stock touched a low price of $40.63.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Duck Creek Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders of 8,000,000 shares of Duck Creek’s common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Duck Creek’s common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares are logging -16.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.10 and $48.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1853334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) recorded performance in the market was 6.50%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.52B, as it employees total of 1355 workers.

Analysts verdict on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.50%. The shares increased approximately by -2.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.92% in the period of the last 30 days.