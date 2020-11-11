Do Energy Transfer LP (ET) beta value of 2.56 signposts another twist?

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is priced at $5.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.60 and reached a high price of $5.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.44. The stock touched a low price of $5.41.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Sunoco LP Announces Removal of Tender Cap for its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023. Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“Sunoco”) today announced that it has removed the tender cap of $500.0 million for its previously announced cash tender offer (the “tender offer”) of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP Nos. 86765LAH0, U86759AE4 and 86765LAJ6) (the “2023 notes”) and will instead offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding 2023 notes. The tender offer is being made pursuant to Sunoco’s Offer to Purchase dated November 9, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Sunoco intends to fund the tender offer with the net proceeds from its previously announced senior notes offering, which was upsized from $500 million to $800 million, and borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The maximum amount of the 2023 notes subject to the redemption described in the Offer to Purchase, if it occurs, will correspondingly increase. You can read further details here

Energy Transfer LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.86 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) full year performance was -54.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Transfer LP shares are logging -60.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $13.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4574403 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Transfer LP (ET) recorded performance in the market was -57.60%, having the revenues showcasing -16.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.38B, as it employees total of 12812 workers.

Analysts verdict on Energy Transfer LP (ET)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Energy Transfer LP a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.21, with a change in the price was noted -2.50. In a similar fashion, Energy Transfer LP posted a movement of -31.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,747,508 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ET is recording 2.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.81.

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Energy Transfer LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.61%, alongside a downfall of -54.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.95% during last recorded quarter.