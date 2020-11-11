CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $86.89

For the readers interested in the stock health of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE). It is currently valued at $69.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $69.87, after setting-off with the price of $69.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $68.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $69.28.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, CyrusOne, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / CyrusOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

CyrusOne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.77 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $43.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) full year performance was 5.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CyrusOne Inc. shares are logging -20.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.72 and $86.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1836521 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) recorded performance in the market was 5.84%, having the revenues showcasing -15.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.31B, as it employees total of 452 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the CyrusOne Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.21, with a change in the price was noted -7.42. In a similar fashion, CyrusOne Inc. posted a movement of -9.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 931,879 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CONE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.24.

Technical breakdown of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)

Raw Stochastic average of CyrusOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CyrusOne Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.08%, alongside a boost of 5.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.41% during last recorded quarter.