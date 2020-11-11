Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) market price of $68.96 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) was valued at $59.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $62.26 while reaching the peak value of $64.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $58.70. The stock current value is $68.96.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Brooks Automation Reports its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results of Fiscal 2020, Ended September 30, 2020, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend. Significant Earnings Growth Driven by Operating Margin Expansion and Double-Digit Revenue Growth in Both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions. You can read further details here

[Hot Tech Alert] 32X bigger than 5G? 5G and "AI" are all the rage…

But here’s what you likely don’t know:

The world’s best investors are lining up behind an explosive new technology that could trump them all. Warren Buffett calls it "ingenious." You can watch it here. Sponsored

Brooks Automation Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.29 on 11/11/20, with the lowest value was $21.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) full year performance was 26.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brooks Automation Inc. shares are logging 7.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 225.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.19 and $64.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 815893 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) recorded performance in the market was 41.63%, having the revenues showcasing 6.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.35B, as it employees total of 2984 workers.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brooks Automation Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.08, with a change in the price was noted +28.34. In a similar fashion, Brooks Automation Inc. posted a movement of +66.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 428,394 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BRKS is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Brooks Automation Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Brooks Automation Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.88%, alongside a boost of 26.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.58% during last recorded quarter.