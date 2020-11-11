Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Quarterly Performance is 17.31%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF). It is currently valued at $37.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $37.51, after setting-off with the price of $36.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $36.01 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $36.71.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Brighthouse Financial Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offers. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (the “Company” or “Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today, in connection with its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer”, and collectively, the “Offers”) for the Notes set forth below, that the Company has increased the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that the Company intends to purchase in the Offers from the previously announced amounts to (i) up to an aggregate principal amount of $175,000,000 (the “2027 Notes Tender Cap”) of its 3.700% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount of $325,000,000 (the “2047 Notes Tender Cap” and, together with the 2027 Notes Tender Cap, the “Tender Caps”) of its 4.700% Senior Notes due 2047 (the “2047 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes,” and each a “series” of Notes) from each registered holder of the Notes (individually, a “Holder” or “you,” and collectively, the “Holders”). Additionally, the Company has amended the previously announced condition that it receives prior to the Expiration Date gross proceeds of at least $200,000,000 from the Company’s contemporaneous offering of one or more series of depositary shares upon the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the prospectus related to such offering, to the Company’s receipt of gross proceeds of at least $500,000,000 from such offering (as so amended, the “Financing Condition”). The Offers are being made pursuant to and are subject to the terms and conditions, including the Financing Condition, set forth in the Offer to Purchase for Cash, dated November 10, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Letter of Transmittal, dated November 10, 2020 (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Brighthouse Financial Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.25 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $12.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) full year performance was -8.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares are logging -22.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $48.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1725183 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) recorded performance in the market was -4.97%, having the revenues showcasing 17.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.65B, as it employees total of 1330 workers.

Specialists analysis on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Brighthouse Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.76, with a change in the price was noted +5.97. In a similar fashion, Brighthouse Financial Inc. posted a movement of +19.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 829,344 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHF is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Trends and Technical analysis: Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Raw Stochastic average of Brighthouse Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.54%, alongside a downfall of -8.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.31% during last recorded quarter.