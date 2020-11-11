Boiling and ready to burst as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) last month performance was 7.80%

At the end of the latest market close, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) was valued at $86.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $87.26 while reaching the peak value of $88.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $85.77. The stock current value is $86.68.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend. Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

Capital One Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $107.59 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $38.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) full year performance was -10.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capital One Financial Corporation shares are logging -19.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.00 and $107.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2635963 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) recorded performance in the market was -15.77%, having the revenues showcasing 27.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.12B, as it employees total of 52500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.80, with a change in the price was noted +18.61. In a similar fashion, Capital One Financial Corporation posted a movement of +27.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,206,557 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COF is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Technical rundown of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.13%.

Considering, the past performance of Capital One Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.61%, alongside a downfall of -10.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.19% during last recorded quarter.