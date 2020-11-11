Analysts Mean recommendation for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) is priced at $24.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.59 and reached a high price of $25.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.10. The stock touched a low price of $24.09.

Recently in News on October 12, 2020, Slack to Participate in a Fireside Chat with RBC Capital Markets. Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Stewart Butterfield, and Vice President of Product Ilan Frank will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Alex Zukin, Managing Director, Software Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. On the webcast, Butterfield, Frank and Zukin will discuss announcements at the Slack Frontiers user conference, the product roadmap and general business trends. You can read further details here

Slack Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.07 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $15.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) full year performance was 19.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Slack Technologies Inc. shares are logging -37.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.10 and $40.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3950594 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) recorded performance in the market was 7.21%, having the revenues showcasing -13.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.95B, as it employees total of 2431 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Slack Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.31, with a change in the price was noted -9.10. In a similar fashion, Slack Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -26.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,007,210 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WORK is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Technical breakdown of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

Raw Stochastic average of Slack Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Slack Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.20%, alongside a boost of 19.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.46% during last recorded quarter.