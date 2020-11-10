W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.21

For the readers interested in the stock health of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI). It is currently valued at $1.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.79, after setting-off with the price of $1.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.69.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter 2020. You can read further details here

W&T Offshore Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.1000 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) full year performance was -61.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, W&T Offshore Inc. shares are logging -72.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $6.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2465367 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) recorded performance in the market was -69.60%, having the revenues showcasing -33.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 248.28M, as it employees total of 291 workers.

Market experts do have their say about W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the W&T Offshore Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0646, with a change in the price was noted -0.8800. In a similar fashion, W&T Offshore Inc. posted a movement of -34.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,639,453 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of W&T Offshore Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.41%, alongside a downfall of -61.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.73% during last recorded quarter.