Why is Redfin Corporation (RDFN) up 94.60% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) was valued at $45.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.1675 while reaching the peak value of $46.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.23. The stock current value is $39.29.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Redfin Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and expenses related to actions taken in response to COVID-19. You can read further details here

Redfin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.31 on 10/14/20, with the lowest value was $9.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) full year performance was 94.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Redfin Corporation shares are logging -30.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 308.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.63 and $56.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3100323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Redfin Corporation (RDFN) recorded performance in the market was 85.86%, having the revenues showcasing -8.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.14B, as it employees total of 3377 workers.

Analysts verdict on Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Redfin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.01, with a change in the price was noted +2.90. In a similar fashion, Redfin Corporation posted a movement of +7.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,491,497 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RDFN is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Redfin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Redfin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.36%, alongside a boost of 94.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.29% during last recorded quarter.