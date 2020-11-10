Time to Buy Beat-Down Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) was valued at $77.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $80.28 while reaching the peak value of $81.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $78.85. The stock current value is $79.28.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Con Edison Reports 2020 Third Quarter Earnings. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2020 third quarter net income for common stock of $493 million or $1.47 a share compared with $473 million or $1.42 a share in the 2019 third quarter. Adjusted earnings were $495 million or $1.48 a share in the 2020 period compared with $513 million or $1.54 a share in the 2019 period. Adjusted earnings in the 2020 and 2019 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments in certain renewable electric production projects of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) and the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses. You can read further details here

Consolidated Edison Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.10 on 01/31/20, with the lowest value was $62.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) full year performance was -9.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are logging -16.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.03 and $95.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2248582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) recorded performance in the market was -12.37%, having the revenues showcasing 8.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.18B, as it employees total of 14890 workers.

Analysts verdict on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.57, with a change in the price was noted +4.41. In a similar fashion, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted a movement of +5.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,100,713 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ED is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Edison Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Consolidated Edison Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.74%, alongside a downfall of -9.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.22% during last recorded quarter.