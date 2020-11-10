Reason’s why Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $103.90

At the end of the latest market close, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) was valued at $99.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $103.99 while reaching the peak value of $106.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $101.90. The stock current value is $101.98.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Yum! Brands Reports Encouraging Third-Quarter Results; Strong Recovery Driven by Record Digital Sales, Off-Premise Growth and Restaurant Reopening. GAAP Operating Profit Decline of (2)%; Core Operating Profit Growth of 7%;System Sales Growth of 1% with 2% Net Unit Growth Offset by a Same-Store Sales Decline of (2)%.

Yum! Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $107.62 on 02/05/20, with the lowest value was $54.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) full year performance was 3.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum! Brands Inc. shares are logging -5.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.95 and $107.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1982765 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) recorded performance in the market was 1.24%, having the revenues showcasing 10.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.14B, as it employees total of 34000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Yum! Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.07, with a change in the price was noted +11.85. In a similar fashion, Yum! Brands Inc. posted a movement of +13.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,671,416 in trading volumes.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yum! Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.40%, alongside a boost of 3.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.01% during last recorded quarter.