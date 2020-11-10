Reasons Why Long-term Faith on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), which is $52.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $55.00 after opening rate of $51.6686 while the lowest price it went was recorded $48.75 before closing at $50.24.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, GoodRx Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the United States, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 12, 2020. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.50 and $64.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1824747 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) recorded performance in the market was 3.58%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.49B, as it employees total of 338 workers.

Analysts verdict on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GoodRx Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GoodRx Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.58%. The shares increased approximately by 11.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.48% in the period of the last 30 days.