National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.60

Let’s start up with the current stock price of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), which is $38.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.13 after opening rate of $36.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $36.15 before closing at $33.26.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include:. You can read further details here

National Retail Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.87 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $24.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) full year performance was -30.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National Retail Properties Inc. shares are logging -34.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.04 and $58.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2729277 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) recorded performance in the market was -28.20%, having the revenues showcasing 5.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.75B, as it employees total of 70 workers.

The Analysts eye on National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the National Retail Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.43, with a change in the price was noted +1.38. In a similar fashion, National Retail Properties Inc. posted a movement of +3.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,248,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNN is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Technical rundown of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Raw Stochastic average of National Retail Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.67%.

Considering, the past performance of National Retail Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.91%, alongside a downfall of -30.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.11% during last recorded quarter.