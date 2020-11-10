Here is why Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) recent weekly performance of 0.19% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) was valued at $5.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.30 while reaching the peak value of $5.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.20. The stock current value is $5.20.

Recently in News on October 30, 2020, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Orchid Island Capital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.89 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $1.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) full year performance was -8.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares are logging -24.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $6.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2382530 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) recorded performance in the market was -11.11%, having the revenues showcasing 3.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 365.20M.

Specialists analysis on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.53. In a similar fashion, Orchid Island Capital Inc. posted a movement of +11.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 924,125 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ORC is recording 8.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Raw Stochastic average of Orchid Island Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.44%, alongside a downfall of -8.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.38% during last recorded quarter.