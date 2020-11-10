Gear up for the change! Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has hit the volume of 6640473

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is priced at $18.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.88 and reached a high price of $20.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.96. The stock touched a low price of $16.52.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Workhorse Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Workhorse Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.99 on 09/21/20, with the lowest value was $1.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) full year performance was 513.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Workhorse Group Inc. shares are logging -39.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1320.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $30.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6640473 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) recorded performance in the market was 523.68%, having the revenues showcasing 23.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.04B, as it employees total of 81 workers.

The Analysts eye on Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.92, with a change in the price was noted +13.77. In a similar fashion, Workhorse Group Inc. posted a movement of +282.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,950,639 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Workhorse Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 523.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 577.14%, alongside a boost of 513.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.84% during last recorded quarter.