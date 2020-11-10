F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 17.27%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV), which is $154.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $162.50 after opening rate of $161.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $150.55 before closing at $144.37.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, F5 Networks Previews Upcoming Analyst and Investor Meeting and Status of Strategic Transformation. Updates Horizon 2 Targets Including 6% to 7% Total Revenue Growth CAGR and Expanding Operating Margin, Resulting in Double-Digit Non-GAAP EPS Growth. You can read further details here

F5 Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.50 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $79.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) full year performance was 4.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, F5 Networks Inc. shares are logging -0.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $79.78 and $156.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2185051 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) recorded performance in the market was 10.97%, having the revenues showcasing 12.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.25B, as it employees total of 5325 workers.

Analysts verdict on F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the F5 Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 133.82, with a change in the price was noted +16.39. In a similar fashion, F5 Networks Inc. posted a movement of +11.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 844,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FFIV is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of F5 Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of F5 Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.37%, alongside a boost of 4.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.50% during last recorded quarter.