Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is on the roll with an average volume of 888.39K in the recent 3 months

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is priced at $18.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.37 and reached a high price of $19.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.81. The stock touched a low price of $17.37.

Recently in News on November 4, 2020, Essential Properties Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. – Collected 91% of October Rent — Third Quarter Net Income per Share of $0.13 and AFFO per Share of $0.28 — Closed Quarterly Investments of $148.9 million at a 7.1% Weighted Average Cash Cap Rate -. You can read further details here

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.34 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $6.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) full year performance was -29.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -38.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 197.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.08 and $29.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1942256 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) recorded performance in the market was -27.13%, having the revenues showcasing 1.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.88B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.23, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of +4.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 918,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPRT is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.55%, alongside a downfall of -29.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.52% during last recorded quarter.