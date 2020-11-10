Do Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) beta value of 2.13 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). It is currently valued at $1.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.08, after setting-off with the price of $1.065. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.06.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Genius Brands International and Penguin Young Readers Launch “Llama Llama” Branded Merchandise Promotion as Part of Kohl’s Cares Collection. Products Featured from the Award-Winning “Llama Llama” Brand Franchise Include Plush and Book, Available Now Online and in Kohl’s Stores Nationwide. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.7300 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.0516 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was 65.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -91.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1905.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.05 and $11.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11291610 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 288.71%, having the revenues showcasing -32.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.32M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5476, with a change in the price was noted -1.9100. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of -64.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 31,607,922 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genius Brands International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 288.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.52%, alongside a boost of 65.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.91% during last recorded quarter.