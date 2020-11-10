Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) is on the roll with an average volume of 599.75K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) was valued at $1.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.06. The stock current value is $1.22.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Cedar Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results And COVID-19 Update. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") today reported results for the third quarter 2020. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(0.02) per diluted share compared to net loss of $(0.00) per diluted share for the comparable 2019 period. Other highlights include:

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0800 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.5251 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) full year performance was -55.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -61.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $3.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2172866 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) recorded performance in the market was -58.64%, having the revenues showcasing 22.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 107.88M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9123, with a change in the price was noted +0.1500. In a similar fashion, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of +14.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,027,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDR is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.03.

Technical rundown of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Cedar Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.41%, alongside a downfall of -55.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.00% during last recorded quarter.