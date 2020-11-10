American International Group Inc. (AIG) market price of $38.20 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of American International Group Inc. (AIG). It is currently valued at $38.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $38.63, after setting-off with the price of $36.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $36.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $37.52.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020. You can read further details here

American International Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.42 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $16.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) full year performance was -32.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American International Group Inc. shares are logging -32.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.07 and $56.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4273330 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American International Group Inc. (AIG) recorded performance in the market was -26.90%, having the revenues showcasing 17.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.58B, as it employees total of 46000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American International Group Inc. (AIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American International Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.29, with a change in the price was noted +6.09. In a similar fashion, American International Group Inc. posted a movement of +19.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,645,823 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical breakdown of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American International Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.32%, alongside a downfall of -32.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.32% during last recorded quarter.