AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Quarterly Performance is -1.42%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) was valued at $23.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.47 while reaching the peak value of $26.565 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.315. The stock current value is $24.97.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, AMC Networks Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMCX) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

AMC Networks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.63 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $19.62 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) full year performance was -39.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Networks Inc. shares are logging -41.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.62 and $42.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1984731 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) recorded performance in the market was -36.78%, having the revenues showcasing -1.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 2114 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.89, with a change in the price was noted -2.05. In a similar fashion, AMC Networks Inc. posted a movement of -7.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,410,172 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMCX is recording 3.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.77.

Technical breakdown of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AMC Networks Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.89%, alongside a downfall of -39.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.42% during last recorded quarter.