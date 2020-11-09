Why is Amyris Inc. (AMRS) down -52.51% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) was valued at $1.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.20 while reaching the peak value of $2.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.875. The stock current value is $2.30.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Amyris, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Record Product Revenue, Lower Cash Operating Expense, and Expanded Gross Margins. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.0700 on 06/01/20, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was -52.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -62.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $6.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4118436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was -38.83%, having the revenues showcasing -51.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 436.10M, as it employees total of 561 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amyris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.4669, with a change in the price was noted -1.6750. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of -42.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,447,243 in trading volumes.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amyris Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.85%, alongside a downfall of -52.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.04% during last recorded quarter.