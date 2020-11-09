Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.15M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH), which is $14.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.99 after opening rate of $11.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.64 before closing at $11.92.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.42 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) full year performance was -52.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares are logging -43.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 534.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $25.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195795 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) recorded performance in the market was -45.23%, having the revenues showcasing 41.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 415.05M, as it employees total of 5740 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.66, with a change in the price was noted +5.21. In a similar fashion, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. posted a movement of +56.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,277,654 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RUTH is recording 1.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Technical rundown of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.00%, alongside a downfall of -52.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.74% during last recorded quarter.