Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) was up 2.75%

At the end of the latest market close, Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) was valued at $1.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.77 while reaching the peak value of $1.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.76. The stock current value is $1.87.

Recently in News on August 27, 2020, Akers Biosciences and Premas Biotech Announce SARS CoV-2 Positive Proof of Concept Results. Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER), a developer of rapid health information technologies, today announced with its partner, Premas Biotech, positive proof of concept results from Animal Studies conducted during a 4 week test of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in mice. The test had two primary endpoints, safety and immune response, both of which were met. The candidate was well tolerated and safe in mice that received the intramuscular injection. A robust immune response was also observed. You can read further details here

Akers Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.8500 on 04/07/20, with the lowest value was $1.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) full year performance was -78.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akers Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -78.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $8.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1216887 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) recorded performance in the market was -41.56%, having the revenues showcasing -71.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.90M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akers Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.4200, with a change in the price was noted -1.4700. In a similar fashion, Akers Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -44.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 958,842 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKER is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER)

Raw Stochastic average of Akers Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.48%, alongside a downfall of -78.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.41% during last recorded quarter.