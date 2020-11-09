OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is on the roll with an average volume of 258.01K in the recent 3 months

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is priced at $5.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.15 and reached a high price of $5.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.08. The stock touched a low price of $4.05.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, OncoSec Hosting an Investor and Analyst Day Webinar Showcasing Positive KEYNOTE-695 Data in Anti-PD-1 Checkpoint Refractory Metastatic Melanoma. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) (the “Company” or “OncoSec”) today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst webinar on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 8:30 am ET – 10:00 am ET showcasing interim data from its KEYNOTE-695 registration-enabled Phase 2b clinical trial investigating TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid), a DNA plasmid-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with anti-PD-1 checkpoint refractory metastatic melanoma. You can read further details here

OncoSec Medical Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.40 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) full year performance was 136.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are logging -5.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 391.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $5.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1217195 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) recorded performance in the market was 182.32%, having the revenues showcasing 20.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.98M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.48, with a change in the price was noted +2.94. In a similar fashion, OncoSec Medical Incorporated posted a movement of +135.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 323,258 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONCS is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of OncoSec Medical Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 182.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 217.39%, alongside a boost of 136.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.80% during last recorded quarter.