Do DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) beta value of 1.75 signposts another twist?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is priced at $54.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.98 and reached a high price of $57.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $56.55. The stock touched a low price of $55.76.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, DICK’S Sporting Goods Third Quarter Results Call Scheduled for November 24th. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) will announce results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. You can read further details here

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.29 on 10/16/20, with the lowest value was $13.46 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) full year performance was 36.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares are logging -13.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 305.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.46 and $63.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1149813 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) recorded performance in the market was 14.27%, having the revenues showcasing 21.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.06B, as it employees total of 15300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.01, with a change in the price was noted +13.59. In a similar fashion, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted a movement of +33.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,243,807 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DKS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Raw Stochastic average of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.26%, alongside a boost of 36.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.27% during last recorded quarter.