Do Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) beta value of 2.91 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), which is $2.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.87 after opening rate of $2.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.76 before closing at $2.87.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Results from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for Arbutus’ AB-729, a subcutaneously delivered RNAi agent, in subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, to be presented at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Conference. You can read further details here

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.02 on 07/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) full year performance was 95.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are logging -69.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 217.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $9.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1280190 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recorded performance in the market was 0.36%, having the revenues showcasing -23.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 232.21M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted a movement of +46.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,229,743 in trading volumes.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.75%, alongside a boost of 95.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.77% during last recorded quarter.