Analysts Mean recommendation for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), which is $0.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6779 after opening rate of $0.6779 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6201 before closing at $0.63.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, CORRECTION – Amplify Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), please note that in the first table, in the net income (loss) row, ($17.7) and ($41.3) should be in parentheses. This singular change did not affect any other tables or texts. The corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.5800 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.4925 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was -90.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -89.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $7.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1533628 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was -90.47%, having the revenues showcasing -49.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.49M, as it employees total of 230 workers.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0585, with a change in the price was noted -0.8166. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of -49.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 857,030 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPY is recording 67.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 66.38.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amplify Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.17%, alongside a downfall of -90.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.62% during last recorded quarter.