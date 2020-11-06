Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.66M

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is priced at $32.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.15 and reached a high price of $32.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.94. The stock touched a low price of $31.10.

Recently in News on November 2, 2020, Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference. Paul Burdiss, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:40 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days. You can read further details here

Zions Bancorporation National Association had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.48 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $23.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) full year performance was -35.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zions Bancorporation National Association shares are logging -37.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.58 and $52.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2332936 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) recorded performance in the market was -37.25%, having the revenues showcasing -3.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.22B, as it employees total of 10188 workers.

Analysts verdict on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Zions Bancorporation National Association a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.26, with a change in the price was noted -4.39. In a similar fashion, Zions Bancorporation National Association posted a movement of -11.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,760,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZION is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Zions Bancorporation National Association in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Zions Bancorporation National Association, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.05%, alongside a downfall of -35.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.58% during last recorded quarter.