Why is TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) up 73.09% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC). It is currently valued at $37.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $39.00, after setting-off with the price of $34.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $34.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $33.47.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results – Net Sales Increase by 23.5% – Net Income of $42.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $49.1 million – Provides 2020 Guidance. TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

TPI Composites Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.00 on 11/05/20, with the lowest value was $9.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) full year performance was 73.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TPI Composites Inc. shares are logging 2.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 307.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.19 and $36.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1277862 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) recorded performance in the market was 102.27%, having the revenues showcasing 29.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 13300 workers.

The Analysts eye on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TPI Composites Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.95, with a change in the price was noted +14.75. In a similar fashion, TPI Composites Inc. posted a movement of +65.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 514,573 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TPIC is recording 1.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.65.

Technical rundown of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Raw Stochastic average of TPI Composites Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.24%.

Considering, the past performance of TPI Composites Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 99.89%, alongside a boost of 73.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.95% during last recorded quarter.