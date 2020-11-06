The Home Depot Inc. (HD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.38M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Home Depot Inc. (HD), which is $284.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $288.998 after opening rate of $288.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $284.08 before closing at $285.85.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, The Home Depot to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 17. The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 17, at 9 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $292.95 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 22.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -2.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $292.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 527070 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 30.90%, having the revenues showcasing 5.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 311.07B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 271.47, with a change in the price was noted +33.62. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +13.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,349,204 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.24%.

Considering, the past performance of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.93%, alongside a boost of 22.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.23% during last recorded quarter.