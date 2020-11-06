Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) was up 5.84%

For the readers interested in the stock health of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). It is currently valued at $14.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.20, after setting-off with the price of $14.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.70.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, CarParts.com Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call. You can read further details here

CarParts.com Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.44 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was 696.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CarParts.com Inc. shares are logging -11.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1294.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $16.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1989010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was 559.09%, having the revenues showcasing 18.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 717.75M, as it employees total of 843 workers.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the CarParts.com Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.97, with a change in the price was noted +5.55. In a similar fashion, CarParts.com Inc. posted a movement of +62.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,564,411 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CarParts.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CarParts.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 559.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 210.49%, alongside a boost of 696.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.46% during last recorded quarter.