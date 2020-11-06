Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) market price of $53.95 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). It is currently valued at $53.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $56.76, after setting-off with the price of $55.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $54.875 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $56.43.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Live Nation Entertainment To Present At Liberty Investor Meeting. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, today announced that Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Liberty’s Investor Meeting at approximately 8:45 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 19, 2020. During the presentation, Mr. Rapino may discuss the company’s financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters. You can read further details here

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.60 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $21.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) full year performance was -8.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -29.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.70 and $76.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 629662 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) recorded performance in the market was -21.04%, having the revenues showcasing 18.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.48B, as it employees total of 10500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.67, with a change in the price was noted +5.44. In a similar fashion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +11.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,280,224 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYV is recording 14.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 14.13.

Technical breakdown of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.49%, alongside a downfall of -8.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.43% during last recorded quarter.