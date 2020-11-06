Gear up for the change! Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has hit the volume of 554723

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), which is $57.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $68.42 after opening rate of $66.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $65.288 before closing at $68.20.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Ontrak Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results. Record Quarterly Revenue of $24.0 Million in Q3 2020, up 172% Year over Year and up 39% from Q2 2020. You can read further details here

Ontrak Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.34 on 09/10/20, with the lowest value was $8.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) full year performance was 364.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ontrak Inc. shares are logging -31.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 571.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.55 and $83.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 554723 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) recorded performance in the market was 318.15%, having the revenues showcasing 17.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B, as it employees total of 395 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Ontrak Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.19, with a change in the price was noted +36.19. In a similar fashion, Ontrak Inc. posted a movement of +170.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 626,372 in trading volumes.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ontrak Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ontrak Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 318.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 206.79%, alongside a boost of 364.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.61% during last recorded quarter.