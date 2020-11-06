Gear up for the change! Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has hit the volume of 1443180

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is priced at $15.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.92 and reached a high price of $15.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.81. The stock touched a low price of $14.90.

Recently in News on October 30, 2020, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 24, 2020. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s third quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the third quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.83 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $7.41 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) full year performance was -13.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are logging -18.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.41 and $18.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1443180 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) recorded performance in the market was -11.28%, having the revenues showcasing 54.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 961.51M, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.55, with a change in the price was noted +3.02. In a similar fashion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted a movement of +24.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,355,374 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.85%, alongside a downfall of -13.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.95% during last recorded quarter.