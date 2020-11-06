Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 12.09%: What to Expect?

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) is priced at $1.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.53 and reached a high price of $1.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.53. The stock touched a low price of $1.53.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, Urban One Enters Into Exchange Agreement With Entercom That Will Expand Urban One’s Reach Into The General Market In Charlotte, North Carolina. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK; UONE) today announced it had signed a definitive asset exchange agreement with Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) where Urban One will receive Charlotte stations: WLNK-FM (Adult Contemporary); WBT-AM & FM (News Talk Radio); and WFNZ-AM & 102.5 FM Translator (Sports Radio). As part of the transaction, Urban One will transfer three radio stations to Entercom: St. Louis, WHHL-FM (Urban Contemporary); Philadelphia, WPHI-FM (Urban Contemporary); and Washington, DC, WTEM-AM (flagship station of the Washington Football Team); as well as the intellectual property its St. Louis radio station, WFUN-FM (Adult Urban Contemporary). Urban One, Inc. (www.urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The deal is subject to Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) approval and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Entercom Communications Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8000 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) full year performance was -52.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Entercom Communications Corp. shares are logging -67.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1862664 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) recorded performance in the market was -63.15%, having the revenues showcasing 19.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 251.71M, as it employees total of 4144 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Entercom Communications Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5198, with a change in the price was noted -0.1600. In a similar fashion, Entercom Communications Corp. posted a movement of -8.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,662,139 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETM is recording 2.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.23.

Technical breakdown of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Raw Stochastic average of Entercom Communications Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Entercom Communications Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.05%, alongside a downfall of -52.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.58% during last recorded quarter.