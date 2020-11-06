DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.84

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DISH Network Corporation (DISH), which is $27.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.58 after opening rate of $26.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.71 before closing at $26.51.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, DISH announces conference call for third quarter 2020 financial results. DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will host a conference call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, November 6, 2020, to discuss its third quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the “DISH Network Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call.”. You can read further details here

DISH Network Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.62 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $17.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) full year performance was -17.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DISH Network Corporation shares are logging -35.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.09 and $42.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2712056 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DISH Network Corporation (DISH) recorded performance in the market was -22.78%, having the revenues showcasing -19.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.34B, as it employees total of 16000 workers.

Specialists analysis on DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the DISH Network Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.64, with a change in the price was noted -7.85. In a similar fashion, DISH Network Corporation posted a movement of -22.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,617,957 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DISH is recording 1.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Trends and Technical analysis: DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Raw Stochastic average of DISH Network Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.45%, alongside a downfall of -17.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.84% during last recorded quarter.