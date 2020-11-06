Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.49M

At the end of the latest market close, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) was valued at $31.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.06 while reaching the peak value of $34.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.06. The stock current value is $34.00.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, Atea Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Overallotment Brings Additional $45 Million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging 4.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.02 and $32.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1473045 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) recorded performance in the market was 12.06%.

